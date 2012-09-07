Sept 7 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell on Friday on weak panamax rates.
The overall index, which reflects daily freight market
prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, fell 0.89 percent to 669 points, levels not
seen since February.
The index has lost about 4 percent this week.
The panamax index fell 2.92 percent to 599 points,
with average daily earnings down $140 at $4,758. Panamaxes
typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or
grains.
"The Atlantic market has completely collapsed with
transatlantic trips down 30 percent week over week to $3,700,"
RS Platou Markets said in a note.
"Ballasting vessels from the East have pressured supply at
the same time as grain and soybean exports slowed."
The Baltic's capesize index remained flat from
Thursday at 1,186 points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
up down $14 at $3,452.
Shanghai steel futures surged up by their 5 percent limit on
Friday after state-run media said China has approved
infrastructure projects to revive a slowing economy, raising
hopes for a recovery in steel demand.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
Average daily earnings for handysize ships were up $18 at
$6,685, while that of supramax ships were down $49 at $8,703.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; editing by Jason
Neely)