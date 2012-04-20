April 20 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose for the eighth day on Friday, as a surge in
Atlantic and Pacific fixture activity pushed up panamax vessel
rates.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertilizer, rose 33 points or 3.79 percent to 1,067 points.
"Spot activity is largely centered on panamax vessels with
earnings up close to 30 percent week-on-week in both the
Atlantic and the Pacific basin," RS Platou Markets analyst Frode
Morkedal said.
The Baltic's panamax index rose 9.82 percent, with
average daily earnings up at $11,882, highs not seen since early
January.
Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were
up at $8,482 and $10,667, respectively.
The Baltic's capesize index fell 0.07 percent to
1,533 points due to fading iron ore demand in top consumer
China.
"Chinese traders have taken a "wait-and-see" approach on
iron ore as prices have shot up and look to be on a declining
path on fears that Chinese economy will continue to slow over
the coming months," Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai
Stavseth said.
Iron ore prices remained steady near its six-month high
level while steel futures posted their worst week in two months,
as slow Chinese demand kept the pressure on prices and
restrained buyers' appetite for raw material iron ore.
Stavseth said, however, an upswing in steel prices could
likely lift iron ore buying interest.
"We see strength in steel prices as key for interest in iron
ore," he said.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
down about 76 percent this year.
Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for
sometime now and is expected to cap dry bulk freight rate gains
in the coming months.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen about 39 percent this year.
(Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Alison Birrane)