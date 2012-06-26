June 26 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, rose slightly on Tuesday as a decline in Panamax rates was offset by strength in other vessels.

The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertilizer, rose 3 points, or 0.3 percent, to 981 points.

The Baltic's Capesize index was up 8 points to 1,168 points, with daily rates for capesizes up $65 at $3,656.

Capesizes typically haul 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, with iron ore shipments accounting for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes.

"While steel prices have remained sluggish, reports indicate that Chinese traders are betting that high steel output will force steel mills into the spot market to restock," RS Platou analysts said in a note.

After last week's rise, spot offers for iron ore cargoes in top buyer China were steady on Tuesday, a day after benchmark rates dropped.

The Panamax index declined for the fifth straight day, down 23 points to 1,003. Average daily earnings for the vessels were down 2.2 percent, or $179, to $7,993.

In the Panamax market, slow activity and a buildup of tonnage in the Atlantic are pulling down rates, RS Platou analysts said, adding that falling thermal coal prices were curbing exports from Russia.

Russia is likely to lose 6 million to 8 million tonnes of thermal coal exports in 2012 due to production cuts begun in the past month by miners being squeezed by slumping prices and rising costs.

Among the smaller vessels, average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were up at $10,294 and $12,623, respectively.

The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, has fallen about 44 percent this year. (Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi)