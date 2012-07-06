July 6The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose Friday as rates for both capesize and panamax
vessels improved.
The overall index, which reflects the daily freight market
prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, was up 1.7 percent to 1,157 points. The index
has risen 15.2 percent on week.
"We believe industry conditions could begin to improve
potentially as early as 2H12 as Chinese policymakers introduce
additional stimulative measures and new shipyard deliveries
begin to slow materially," analyst Douglas Mavrinac of Jefferies
said in a research note.
The capesize index rose 38 points or 2.6 percent to
1,493 points. Average daily earnings for capesizes, which
usually transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and
coal, were up $335 at $7,904.
However, capesize rates have fallen about 71 percent this
year.
The Baltic Exchange's panamax index rose 3.4
percent to 1,129 points, with average daily earnings for
panamaxes, which typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes
of coal or grains, up $313 at $9,002.
Rates for supramax vessels were up $39 to $13,556, while
those for handysizes were down $27 at $10,309.
The main index has lost about 33.4 percent this year.
(Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; editing by M.D.
Golan)