By Koustav Samanta March 5 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, rose on Monday for an eighth straight day as an increase in grain shipments pushed up rates for panamax vessels. The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser, rose 11 points or 1.43 percent to 782 points, highs not seen since late January. "As we approach the seasonally strong period for steel production and grains in the next few months, we would expect a continued gradual improvement for the dry bulk market," RS Platou Markets analyst Frode Morkedal said. "The absolute gains would be limited as iron ore demand stays muted in absence of a strong uptick in Chinese steel production and (with) continued newbuild deliveries pressurizing the already oversupplied tonnage lists." The Baltic's panamax index rose 1.18 percent, with average daily earnings up at $6,862. Earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have dropped 48 percent this year. "Grain season is ramping up out of South America, which is helping provide cargoes for ships in that region," Natasha Boyden of Cantor Fitzgerald said in a note. "However, it has also attracted a number of ballasting vessels, keeping supply pressures up. The Atlantic basin has also suffered due to low European coal demand." The Baltic's capesize index fell 0.13 percent as concerns about demand outlook from top consumer China weighed on sentiment. Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down at $5,962, a drop of 78 percent this year. Benchmark Chinese steel futures fell on Monday, snapping a five-day climb as investors worried about the demand outlook after Beijing cut its 2012 growth target to 7.5 percent. The lower growth target could cap China's steel demand this year and cut the nation's appetite for raw material iron ore. Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight. "The Chinese steel industry has largely had a modest view at best so far in 2012, a situation that has been reflected in muted purchasing activity and iron ore prices being flat with stockpiles refusing to decline," Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth said in a note. The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels is down more than 55 percent this year. Growing ship supply is outpacing commodity demand and is expected to cap dry bulk freight rate gains in the coming months. (With additional reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore, editing by Jane Baird)