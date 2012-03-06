By Naveen Arul
March 6 The Baltic Exchange's main sea
freight index tracking rates for ships carrying dry
commodities rose on Tuesday for the ninth straight day, as
higher demands for grains pushed smaller dry bulk segments.
The main index that reflects the daily freight market rates
for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels rose 5 points or 0.64 percent to 787 points.
"The Asian markets have showed a firm interest for certain
grain commodities, in particular that of rice, supporting
somewhat the demand for the smaller dry bulk size groups,"
George Lazaridis at Greek broker Intermodal said.
Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were
up at $6,793 and $8,241, respectively.
The Baltic's panamax index fell 0.23 percent, with
average daily earnings down $19 at $6,843. Panamaxes usually
transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains.
Lazaridis said he expects falling demand for thermal coal to
continue for most of the year due to the decline in demand from
Europe. However, increased demand from developing countries like
India and Turkey could possibly end up boosting overall
tonne-mile trade.
"The Pacific Panamax segment, which has almost doubled in
the past month, is likely to come under pressure as massively
lagging freight rates in the Atlantic forces owners to look for
cargoes in the East rather than to take a trip back to the
oversupplied Atlantic basin," RS Platou Markets analyst Frode
Morkedal said.
Growing ship supply is outpacing commodity demand and is
expected to cap dry bulk freight rate gains in the coming
months.
The Baltic's capesize index fell by 0.46 percent,
the average daily earnings were down at $5,853. Capesizes
typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and
coal.
Spot iron ore prices stabilized on Tuesday after recent
gains as buyers took a cautious stance with China's steel demand
unlikely to grow strongly as Beijing reins in economic growth.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser
is down about 55 percent this year.
(With additional reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore;
editing by Keiron Henderson)