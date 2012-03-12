By Koustav Samanta March 12 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, rose for the thirteenth day on Monday, as a spurt in coal and grain shipments pushed up panamax vessel rates. The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertilizer, rose 13 points or 1.58 percent to 837 points. "In the near term, dry bulk freight rates are expected to rebound after the Chinese industrial sector restarts post the New Year holidays, which would lead to an increase in seaborne trade and increased demand for vessels," ICICI Securities analyst Bharat Chhoda said. "Over the longer term, freight rates are expected to remain weak due to the high level of Chinese iron ore inventory and significantly high fleet addition over the next two years." The Baltic's panamax index rose 2.59 percent, with average daily earnings up at $7,309. "Panamax activity saw a boost from more coal and grain cargoes in both the Atlantic and Pacific," Natasha Boyden of Cantor Fitzgerald said in a note. Earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have dropped about 44 percent so far this year. Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for sometime now and is expected to cap dry bulk freight rate gains in the coming months. The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, has fallen about 52 percent this year. Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were up at $7,258 and $9,223, respectively. The Baltic's capesize index fell 0.47 percent to 1496 points as supply kept overwhelming demand. "Capesize spot rates are still well below operating costs, falling 4 percent last week to $3,414 per vessel/day," Boyden added. Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down at $5,718, a drop of 79 percent this year. Spot iron ore prices in China, the world's biggest market, edged up on Monday amid signs that steel demand is starting to pick up, but investors remained cautious. "We see destocking of iron ore inventories combined with higher construction activity in China in spring months as a positive development for dry bulk," Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth said in a note. "Chinese iron ores stock piles have slowly declined after peaking at over 100m tons in early-2012." Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight. (Additional reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore, editing by William Hardy)