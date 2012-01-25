* Oversupply pressure hits dry bulk outlook
* IMF economy downgrade adds to woes
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Jan 25 The Baltic Exchange's main
sea freight index, which tracks rates to ship dry
commodities, fell to its lowest in over three years on Wednesday
as slow cargo trade and a surplus of vessels dragged sentiment
down.
The overall index fell 23 points or 2.85 percent to 784
points and was at its lowest since Jan. 6, 2009.
The shipping sector in coming months is expected to face a
supply glut and glum economic outlook, including concerns over
Chinese demand for raw materials, which will pressure earnings.
Brokers said cargo bookings before the Christmas holidays
and the Chinese Lunar New Year contributed to sluggish activity
this month. Public holidays have meant Chinese buyers have not
been active this week.
"There is such a drop in activity that there is a huge
build-up of excess tonnage capacity and the market has come down
accordingly," said Nigel Prentis, head of research, consulting
and advisory with HSBC Shipping Services Ltd. "Everyone is
hoping the Chinese are going to come back from holiday and
things will turn around."
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight. Weather and
other disruptions in Australia and Brazil have hit cargo
activity in recent days.
The International Monetary Fund this week predicted the euro
zone would slide into recession in 2012 and sharply cut
forecasts for emerging markets to 5.4 percent.
"The IMF downward revision of global growth is negative for
shipping," RS Platou Markets said.
"The dry bulk market cannot escape the slowdown in global
growth but with Chinese growth still expected to be relatively
robust, we would expect Chinese demand for cheaper raw materials
to eventually return and aid in the dry bulk market recovery
through 2H12."
Capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes
such as iron ore and coal, drove a rally late last year, helped
by firmer coal and iron ore exports from Australia after earlier
weather disruptions there and in Brazil as well as a pick-up in
Japanese coal imports. A build-up of port congestion also
provided support.
The Baltic's capesize index fell 0.99 percent on
Wednesday, with average daily earnings sliding to $5,967, their
lowest since May 18 last year.
Operating costs for capesizes were estimated around $7,500 to
$8,000 a day.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities including iron ore, coal and grain, has halved since
the start of the year.
The Baltic's panamax index fell 3.91 percent. Average
daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to
70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, reached $7,248.
(editing by Jane Baird)