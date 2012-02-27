(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By NR Sethuraman
Feb 27 The Baltic Exchange's main sea
freight index, which tracks rates to ship dry
commodities, rose on Monday for the third straight day as rates
for large capesize vessels stayed firm on strength in iron ore
activity.
The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, rose 12 points or 1.67 percent to 730 points.
Capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes,
saw average daily earnings up at $5,921. Earnings are however
down 78 percent this year.
"Expectation is that the capesize rates should gradually
come up as there is more activity in the markets," RS Platou
Markets analyst Frode Morkedal said.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
China steel futures rose the most in nearly six weeks on
Monday, spurred by hopes demand in the world's No. 1 steel
consumer and producer would bounce back next month and boost
appetite for raw material iron ore.
"In China there are mixed signals on the direction of the
steel market as stockpiles are declining and traders have taken
the recent RRR cut positively," Arctic Securities analyst Erik
Nikolai Stavseth said in a note.
"On the other hand, steel mills have yet to lift prices and
are likely running at break-even (at best) these days."
The main index, based on daily freight market prices for
capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels is down 58 percent this year.
The Baltic's panamax index fell 0.36 percent, with
daily earnings for panamaxes down at $6,683.
Panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne
cargoes of coal or grains, have suffered a 49 percent drop in
earnings this year.
Prospects for grain crops in major exporters Brazil and
Argentina have suffered due to prolonged La Nina weather
conditions that have also parched grain producing areas, raising
concerns of global food shortages and rising grain prices.
