By Naveen Arul
March 8 The Baltic Exchange's main sea
freight index tracking rates for ships carrying dry
commodities rose for the eleventh straight day on Thursday, on
steady gains for panamaxes due to fresh grain and coal cargoes
in the Atlantic.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, rose 14 points or 1.75 percent to 812 points.
The Baltic's panamax index gained 1.75 percent to
873 points, with average daily earnings for panamaxes rising to
$7,006. Panamaxes usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne
cargoes of coal or grains.
"Panamaxes are definitely counter-weighting the negative
development of the capesize segment," RS Platou Markets analyst
Herman Hildan said.
The Baltic's capesize index dropped 0.59 percent to
1,506 points as capesize rates fell due to muted demand of iron
ore, a raw material for steel, from top consumer China.
Earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000
tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, have fallen about 79
percent this year.
"Capesize rates are definitely under pressure due to
disappointing demand from China," Hildan said.
"Following the Chinese New Year, people thought that steel
consumption in China would recover strongly, which it hasn't
done."
Growing ship supply, which is outpacing commodity demand, is
also putting a cap on dry bulk freight rates.
"With endless numbers of units appearing, primarily in Far
East, there is presently no short-term hope for this segment
(capesize)," said broker firm Fearnleys in its weekly report.
"Not even significant volatility can be expected, for the
same reason."
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser
is down about 53 percent this year.
(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore, editing by William
Hardy)