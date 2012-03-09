By Naveen Arul
March 9 The Baltic Exchange's main sea
freight index, which tracks rates to ship dry
commodities, climbed on Friday for the twelfth consecutive day,
as higher rates for smaller vessels countered weakness in
capesizes.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser
climbed 12 points to 824 points, highs last seen in January.
"The headline figure of 3.2 percent for Chinese inflation in
Feb. 12 released yesterday could indicate that there is more
room for increasing stimulus - positively impacting the dry bulk
market," Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth said in
a note.
The freight index has risen 7 percent or 53 points this
week, mainly driven by increasing rates for smaller vessels.
However, the main index, which factors in the average daily
earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, is down about 53 percent this year.
Dry bulk freight rates are being pressured by growing ship
supply, which is outpacing commodity demand.
The Baltic's panamax index gained 16 points or 1.83
percent to 889 points, with average daily earnings rising to
$7,129. Panamaxes usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne
cargoes of coal or grains.
Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were
up at $7,106 and $9,035, respectively.
The Baltic exchange's capesize index fell 0.2
percent to 1,503 points as demand of iron ore, a raw material
for steel, remains soft from top consumer China.
"Demand for steel has been muted so far in the year,
prompting both traders and steel mills to maintain a cautious
stance - with destocking being the trend," Stavseth said.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal,
dipped to $5,786.
"Declining congestion levels across China and loading ports
in Brazil and Australia are also weighing heavily with no
concrete signs yet of owners looking to lay up vessels to
restore the imbalance between demand and supply," said RS Platou
Markets analyst Rahul Kapoor.
(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony
Barker)