March 15 The Baltic Exchange's main sea
freight index, which tracks rates to ship dry
commodities, rose on Thursday as rates for smaller vessels
offset weakness in the capesize market.
The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, rose 11 points or 1.29 percent to 866 points.
The Baltic's capesize index fell 0.27 percent to
1,475 points as uncertainties over steel demand from top
consumer China and news of the closure of a main port in
Australia weighed on sentiment.
"Capesize rates continued to be under pressure as spot
fixture activity remained muted," RS Platou Markets analyst
Rahul Kapoor said.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal,
dropped to $5,474. Earnings were down 80 percent this year.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
Australia's Port Hedland, one of the world's largest export
terminals for iron ore, was shutting down iron ore export
operations ahead of Cyclone Lua, forecast to become a category 4
storm.
The Baltic's panamax index climbed 16 points to 957
points, with average daily earnings for panamaxes up at $7,664,
as rates were supported by grain season in the Atlantic basin.
Earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to
70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have dropped 42 percent
this year.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, is down 50 percent this year.
Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships
were up at $7,578 and $9,802, respectively.
"BDI gains in the past month have been largely led by a
strong rebound in the supramax rates," Kapoor said.
(Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)
(Editing by Jason Neely)