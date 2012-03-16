March 16 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index tracking rates for ships carrying dry commodities, rose further on Friday, as rates for smaller ships held firm. The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels rose 8 points or 0.92 percent to 874 points. The index rose 50 points, about 6 percent, this week. The Baltic's panamax index rose 1.46 percent, with average daily earnings up at $7,772. Panamaxes usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains. Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were up at $7,691 and $9,946, respectively. Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for some time now and is expected to cap dry bulk freight rate gains in the coming months. The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertilizer, has fallen about 50 percent this year. The Baltic's capesize index fell 0.61 percent to 1,466 points. Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down at $5,392, a drop of more than 80 percent this year. RS Platou analyst Rahul Kapoor said in a note to clients that the shutdown of Australia's major iron ore exporting port, Port Headland, due to Cyclone Lua would be negative for fixture activity, Ports in Australia, the world's biggest iron ore exporter, shut down due to a tropical cyclone bearing down on the Western Australia coast. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)