May 1 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell on Tuesday for a second straight day as labour
holidays led to a subdued market and analysts expected rates to
be flat over this week.
The overall index, which reflects the daily freight market
prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, fell three points or 0.26 percent to 1,152
points.
The Baltic's panamax index fell 0.7 percent, with
average daily earnings down to $13,677.
After the recent push, a notable number of charterers
appeared more willing to sit back and take stock of the market
rather than fix quickly at current levels, ship broker BRS said
in its weekly report.
"The expectation for the coming week is therefore more flat
than in recent weeks," it added.
The Baltic's capesize index dropped 0.13 percent to
1,494 points.
"Some fresh cargos were reported in the Atlantic market but
there was still a long list of ships," BRS said.
"The current week may be a little better with a shorter list
of available ships."
Average daily earnings for handysize rose to $9,033, however
rates for supramax ships were down at $11,486.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen about 34 percent this year.
