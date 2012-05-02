May 2 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell for a third straight day on Wednesday, led by
a drop in panamax rates.
The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, lost three points or 0.26 percent to 1,149 points.
The Baltic's panamax index fell 1.17 percent, with
average daily earnings down to $13,509, and analysts were
divided on the near-term prospects for panamax vessels, which
usually transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains.
Seasonal grain exports from Latin America have boosted
demand, but those exports are expected to wind down.
"The panamax market has experienced a major upturn the last
couple of weeks. This trend has now stopped, and it might only
be a short-lived correction until rates will keep on firming,"
broker firm Fearnleys in its weekly report.
With current vessel supplies, rates could move up a bit in
the near term, McQuilling Partners said in its market
commentary.
However, RS Platou Markets analysts expect panamax rates to
drop going forward.
"With the panamax rally having run its course as most prompt
cargoes are already covered, we expect to see rates ease further
in the Atlantic as the grain export season ends in coming
weeks," RS Platou analysts said in a note.
The Baltic's capesize index rose 0.07 percent to
1,495 points.
"Tonnage lists have increased all around once again, and it
is likely that we will see conditions worsen further over the
coming days as there has been no indication of a recovery of
demand from China or Europe," Greek broker Intermodal said in
its weekly report.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen about 34 percent this year.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore, editing by Jane
Baird)