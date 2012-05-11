May 11 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell on Friday for a third day due to weakness in
dry bulk shipments and analysts expect that a rebound is
unlikely in the near term.
The overall index, which reflects the daily freight market
prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, fell 8 points or 0.7 percent to 1,138 points.
The index lost more than two percent this week, its first
weekly fall since February.
The Baltic's capesize index lost 0.25 percent to
1,614 points.
Rates for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne
cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $109 at $8,660.
"Over the longer term, increase in freight rates is likely
to be curtailed owing to high level of Chinese iron ore
inventory and significantly high fleet addition over the next
two years," ICICI Securities said in a research note.
Fixture activity for the capesize segment slowed as the week
progressed, RS Platou Markets analysts said in a note.
Chinese steel prices hit four-month lows on Friday on fresh
evidence of a slowdown in the world's top consumer, casting
doubt on the chances of a strong pickup in demand and dragging
iron ore below $140 a tonne for the first time since February.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of sea-borne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
The Baltic's panamax index fell 2.07 percent, with
average daily earnings down $224 at $10,550.
Panamax spot rates have been falling on a drop in seasonal
South American grain fixtures coupled with oversupply of
vessels.
"The Panamax market has seen considerable weakening of
fixture activity in the past two weeks as prompt cargoes were
covered and new enquiries only came at a slow trickle, thus
sending rates lower," RS Platou analysts said.
"A persistent over-supplied market will likely keep the
segment from staging any major rebound anytime soon and rates
are likely to find support closer to current or slightly lower
levels."
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen about 35 percent this year.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore. Editing by Jane
Merriman)