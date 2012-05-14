May 14 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell on Monday for a fourth day on slowing demand
and bloated tonnage lists, but brokers expected a recovery in
Chinese demand due to a cut in reserve requirements for banks.
The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, fell 6 points or 0.53 percent to 1,132 points.
Brokers said the dry bulk market will likely see renewed
optimism as China, the major commodity demand driver, lowered
banks' reserve requirement ratio.
China's central bank on Saturday cut the amount of cash that
banks must hold as reserves, freeing an estimated 400 billion
yuan ($63.5 billion) for lending to head-off the risk of a
sudden slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
"We see the cut as a positive delta for dry bulk as higher
loans to the market will likely support construction activity
and provide steel mills with sorely needed sales which will
spill over to the dry bulk market," Arctic Securities analyst
Erik Nikolai Stavseth said in a note.
However, RS Platou Markets analysts said the persistent
weakness in construction spending and still over supplied
markets would probably cap any dry bulk recovery.
The Baltic's capesize index lost 0.12 percent to
1,612 points.
Rates for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne
cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $65 at $8,595.
After a slight recovery, weak Chinese demand has weighed on
rates for the large capesize vessels.
China steel futures fell to more than four-month lows on
Monday, pressured by slow demand in the world's biggest consumer
which has curbed appetite for raw material iron ore and pulled
down prices to levels last seen in February.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
The Baltic's panamax index fell 1.74 percent, with
average daily earnings down $189 at $10,361.
Panamax spot rates have been falling on a drop in seasonal
South American grain fixtures coupled with oversupply of
vessels.
"Weak enquiry for grain cargoes in South America and
ballasting ships to the Atlantic have resulted in an over
supplied Panamax market," Deutsche Bank analyst Justin Yagerman
said in a report.
Further, weather issues appear to have reduced nickel and
other minor bulk cargoes from Indonesia, he added.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen about 35 percent this year.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony
Barker)