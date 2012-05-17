May 17 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry commodities, remained flat on Thursday on moderate chartering. The overall index, which reflects the daily freight market prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, was at 1,137 points. The Baltic's capesize index was up 6 points at 1,638 points. Rates for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were up $62 at $8,983. "More activity from the majors out of West Australia has helped owners show a little more resilience," Braemar Seascope said in its weekly report. "Tighter tonnage in the North Atlantic has seen further gains made for Round Voyages, as $9,000/day was reported." The Baltic's panamax index fell 0.63 percent, with average daily earnings down $71 to $10,030. Panamax spot rates have been falling on a drop in seasonal South American grain fixtures coupled with oversupply of vessels. The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, has fallen about 35 percent this year. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; editing by James Jukwey)