May 18 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose on Friday as rates for smaller panamax vessels
rebounded.
The overall index, which reflects the daily freight market
prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, was up 4 points at 1,141 points.
The Baltic's panamax index rose 0.35 percent,
snapping a 14-day losing streak. Average daily earnings for
panamax vessels, which usually transport 60,000-70,000 tonne
cargoes of coal or grains, rose $129 to $10,159.
"Intoxicated by some areas being tight for tonnage, owners
(panamax) predict an Atlantic market on the rise despite falling
indices," broker firm Fearnleys said in its weekly report.
Panamax spot rates had been falling on a drop in seasonal
South American grain fixtures coupled with oversupply of
vessels.
The Baltic's capesize index was down 5 points at
1,633 points.
Rates for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne
cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $78 at $8,905.
Capesize rates continue to edge higher, but gains seem to be
slowing as charterers and buyers reassess demand in the wake of
the global market turmoil, RS Platou Markets analysts said in a
note.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen about 34 percent this year.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; editing by Keiron
Henderson)