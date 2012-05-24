May 24The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates to ship dry commodities, fell
amid weak preliminary manufacturing data from China, and a
decline in demand for larger freight vessels, panamaxes and
capesizes.
The index - which gauges the cost of shipping commodities
including iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser - fell 42
points, or 3.81 percent, to 1058 points.
The Baltic's Capesize index lost 5.32 percent, with
average earnings down 13.62 percent to $6,847. Capesizes
typically haul 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal.
Poor preliminary manufacturing data from the world's top
consumer of iron ore and coal, China, didn't bode well for
shipping, analysts said.
China's factories faltered in May as export orders fell to
two month lows, a private sector survey showed on Thursday,
suggesting surprise weakness in April's hard economic data
persists even as policymakers seek to shore up growth.
The HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers Index, the earliest
indicator of China's industrial sector, retreated to 48.7 in May
from a final reading of 49.3 in April.
"Given the data out of China, which continues to stay
depressed to say the least, the shipping markets would continue
to struggle to find a stable footing anytime soon," RS Platou
analyst Rahul Kapoor said in a note.
On Thursday, the Baltic's panamax index fell 4.72
percent, with average daily earnings down at $9,010.
Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for
some time now, and is expected to cap dry bulk freight rate
gains in the coming months.
"With near term demand visibility extremely clouded and
tonnage lists persistently oversupplied, the market would
continue to see pressure on freight rates, in our view," Kapoor
said.
Though China's overall preliminary manufacturing index
dropped, not all analysts were negative in their outlook for the
dry bulk shipping sector, following China Premier Wen Jiabao's
remarks on Wednesday that Beijing would step up policy
fine-tuning to support the economy, his second statement in four
days on the matter.
"While steel prices and iron ore remain under pressure in
China, we think the fast-track (of Chinese infrastructure
projects) could provide support for the steel industry and thus
the dry bulk shipping market," said Arctic Securities analyst
Erik Nikolai Stavseth in a note.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen more than 39 percent this year.
(Reporting By Shruti Medha Chaturvedi, editing by William
Hardy)