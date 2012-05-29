By Soma Das
May 29 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell on Tuesday for a sixth day due to weakness in
dry bulk shipments.
The overall index, which reflects the daily freight market
prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, fell 26 points or 2.57 percent to 986 points,
lows not seen since mid-April.
"Activity was muted at the start of the week with holidays
across continents," RS Platou Markets analyst Frode Morkedal
said.
The Baltic's capesize index lost 1.92 percent to
1,377 points.
Rates for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne
cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $375 at $5,736.
"With Chinese iron ore buyers in a wait and watch mode, the
outlook near term remains weak," Morkedal said.
Some analysts, however, expect the current capesizes rates
are likely see a bottom soon with steel output in top producer
China is likely to remain near its record highs in June.
Shipments of iron ore, a raw material for steel, account for
around a third of sea-borne volumes on the larger capesizes.
China's daily crude steel output hit a record 2.045 million
tonnes in early May, the China Iron and Steel Association
estimated, and an official at the industry group said on Tuesday
the run rate was likely to stay around 2 million tonnes in
June.
The Baltic's panamax index fell 3.91 percent, with
average daily earnings down $325 at $8,033.
Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were
up at $9,588 and $11,396, respectively.
Growing ship supply, which is outpacing commodity demand, is
set to cap dry bulk freight rate gains in the coming months,
with economic uncertainty and a slowdown in China adding to
headwinds.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen about 43 percent this year.
Analysts expect, however, the dry bulk segment to show some
improvement with the Chinese government making efforts to fast
track approvals for infrastructure investment to combat a
slowdown in the economy.
"We believe the dry bulk shipping market could begin to
improve if/when Chinese authorities follow through on the recent
pledges of stimulating economic growth through accelerated
infrastructure projects," Jefferies analyst Douglas Mavrinac
said in a note.
Analysts said sliding iron ore prices in top consumer China
were likely to spur some buying interest, which in turn may
boost the demand for tonnage.
"Iron ore prices in China have come down to $130 per tonne,
but seem to find support around this level - which could spur
some more shipping activity," Arctic Securities analyst Erik
Nikolai Stavseth said.
(Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore, editing by William Hardy)