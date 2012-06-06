By Naveen Arul June 6 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, used to track rates for ships carrying dry commodities, fell on Wednesday for the 10th straight day, on limited activity and over-supply of ships. The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, dropped 26 points or 2.88 percent to 878 points, the lowest since March this year. "Holidays and a shipping (industry) event in Greece has seen minimal fixture activity this week," said Rahul Kapoor of RS Platou Markets. The Baltic's capesize index dipped 3.54 percent to 1,252 points. Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, dropped to $4,526. "As we enter the summer months, Chinese iron ore and coaking coal imports typically experience a seasonal decline," Deutsche Bank analyst Justin Yagerman said in a report. Chinese steel mills are not rushing to purchase iron ore given a hazy outlook for steel demand, but are not shutting their doors to bargains as miners, led by top producer Vale , continued to push cargoes into the spot market. "Given the growing supply of ships and limited imports, we could see weak cape rates continue through the summer until a seasonal pick-up in August/September," Yagerman added. Analysts also said the Atlantic was taking the hardest hit with ore and coal exports becoming somewhat paralyzed by traders panicking to sell cargoes already loaded and bound for China. Baltic's panamax index dipped 2.23 percent to 877 points. Panamaxes, which typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, saw average daily earnings dip $162 to $6,976. "We hear rumours of at least 30 panamaxes just lying outside China fully loaded with coal. The traders are not able to sell it due to record high stockpiles in Chinese ports," said broker firm Fearnleys in its weekly report. The average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships fell to $8,912 and $10,539, respectively. Growing ship supply, which is outpacing commodity demand, is set to cap dry bulk freight rate gains in the coming months, with economic uncertainty and a slowdown in China adding to headwinds. The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities including iron ore, coal and grain, has fallen almost 50 percent since this year. (Editing by William Hardy)