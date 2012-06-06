By Naveen Arul
June 6 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, used to track rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell on Wednesday for the 10th straight day, on
limited activity and over-supply of ships.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, dropped 26 points or 2.88 percent to 878 points, the
lowest since March this year.
"Holidays and a shipping (industry) event in Greece has seen
minimal fixture activity this week," said Rahul Kapoor of RS
Platou Markets.
The Baltic's capesize index dipped 3.54 percent to
1,252 points. Average daily earnings for capesizes, which
usually transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and
coal, dropped to $4,526.
"As we enter the summer months, Chinese iron ore and coaking
coal imports typically experience a seasonal decline," Deutsche
Bank analyst Justin Yagerman said in a report.
Chinese steel mills are not rushing to purchase iron ore
given a hazy outlook for steel demand, but are not shutting
their doors to bargains as miners, led by top producer Vale
, continued to push cargoes into the spot market.
"Given the growing supply of ships and limited imports, we
could see weak cape rates continue through the summer until a
seasonal pick-up in August/September," Yagerman added.
Analysts also said the Atlantic was taking the hardest hit
with ore and coal exports becoming somewhat paralyzed by traders
panicking to sell cargoes already loaded and bound for China.
Baltic's panamax index dipped 2.23 percent to 877
points. Panamaxes, which typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne
cargoes of coal or grains, saw average daily earnings dip $162
to $6,976.
"We hear rumours of at least 30 panamaxes just lying outside
China fully loaded with coal. The traders are not able to sell
it due to record high stockpiles in Chinese ports," said broker
firm Fearnleys in its weekly report.
The average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships
fell to $8,912 and $10,539, respectively.
Growing ship supply, which is outpacing commodity demand, is
set to cap dry bulk freight rate gains in the coming months,
with economic uncertainty and a slowdown in China adding to
headwinds.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities including iron ore, coal and grain, has fallen
almost 50 percent since this year.
(Editing by William Hardy)