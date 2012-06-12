June 12 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose for a third straight session on Tuesday on
higher rates for panamax vessels in the Atlantic.
The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, rose 9 points or 1.02 percent to 893 points.
The Baltic's panamax index rose 3.28 percent to 975
points, with average daily earnings for panamaxes, which
typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or
grains, up $247 at $7,750.
Tonnage for panamaxes in the Atlantic have remained
relatively stable over the last week, ship broker BRS said in a
report.
"We need to see further positive signs on the demand side to
back up this recovery, otherwise we may see rates flattening,"
it added .
Indonesian coal reference prices are near 18-month lows,
which could support exports, potentially a slight positive for
panamax and supramax vessels, Wells Fargo said in its weekly
report.
Baltic's capesize index dropped 9 points or 0.74
percent to 1,212 points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell
$92 at $4,135, levels not seen since 2008 December.
The capesize sector has been on a downward slope due to a
weak iron ore demand in China, analysts said.
Shanghai steel futures slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by
concerns demand in top steel consumer China will remain weak
through next month, prompting major producer Baosteel to cut
prices for the first time this year.
Baosteel Group, the world's third biggest steelmaker, said
it will cut prices of its main products by around 4 percent in
July.
"The steel market appears to have been largely unaffected by
the interest rate cut and although long-term loans were up more
than expected in May, the steel market remains subdued and thus
limits upside to dry bulk near-term," Arctic Securities said in
a report.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
Growing ship supply, which is outpacing commodity demand, is
expected to cap dry bulk freight rate gains going forward, with
economic uncertainty and a slowdown in China adding to
headwinds.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)
(Editing by Jason Neely)