By NR Sethuraman
June 14 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday as a
spurt in Atlantic activity boosted rates for smaller vessels.
The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, rose 10 points or 1.11 percent to 912 points.
The Baltic's panamax index rose 4.18 percent to
1,046 points, with average daily earnings for panamaxes, which
typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or
grains, up $337 at $8,320.
Rates for supramax vessels were up $211 at $10,851 and those
for handysizes were up $131 at $9,331.
"The previous week's drop was quite strong due to a slower
week. A small increase in the Atlantic helped boost things,"
said George Lazaridis, head of research with Greek shipbroker
Intermodal.
The Baltic's capesize index fell 2.84 percent to
1,162 points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell
$331 to $3,657.
Weak iron ore demand in China has dragged capesize rates to
levels last seen in late 2008.
"Capesize average rates fell below $4,000 daily, well below
operating costs of around $7,000," RS Platou Markets analysts
said in a note.
The situation in the dry bulk industry looks dire with weak
steel demand, although activity in the iron ore market is
picking up with Chinese steel mills taking advantage of low
priced iron ore, it added.
Prices for spot Australian iron ore cargoes rose on
Thursday, backed by demand from main buyer China, although the
uptrend in prices of the raw material may soon be cut short
unless the steel market bounces back convincingly.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen about 48 percent this year.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore, editing by Anthony
Barker)