June 15 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which is used to track rates for ships carrying
dry commodities, rose on Friday for a sixth straight day spurred
by increased activity in smaller ships.
The overall index, which factors in the average daily
earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, gained 12 points to 924 points, up 1.32
percent.
"We note that there is a slightly more positive view on the
smaller segments still," analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth of Arctic
Securities said.
The Baltic's panamax index climbed 1.82 percent to
1,065 points. Average daily earnings of Panamaxes, which
typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or
grains, rose $149 to $8,469.
"In general, coal movements support Panamaxes at this time
of the year ahead of the summer cooling season," RS Platou
Markets analyst Frode Morkedal said in a note.
The Baltic's capesize index dropped 14 points to
1,148 points, with average daily earnings for capesizes, which
usually transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and
coal, falling $186 to $3,471.
Shipments of iron ore, used to make steel, account for
around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes.
"The main weakness the last week has been seen in the
Pacific where round voyage rates are down 12 percent to $4,200.
This has been despite improved buying interest among Chinese
steel mills, indicating massive oversupply of ships," Morkedal
said.
Daily earnings of capesizes have averaged about $6,788 per
day, lesser than average running costs of around $7,000. Average
daily earnings have dipped about 87 percent this year.
The average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships
were both up at $9,549 and $11,097, respectively.
The Baltic Exchange's main index, a gauge of the cost of
shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, has grown about 5 percent over the week.
