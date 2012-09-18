Sept 18 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which is used to track rates for ships carrying
dry commodities, rose on Tuesday due to increased activity in
the capesize segment.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, was up 34 points or 5.13 percent to 697 points.
The Baltic's capesize index jumped almost 9 percent
or 107 points, to 1,326 points on Tuesday.
The average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically
transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal,
gained about 4.5 percent to reach $5,006, its highest level in
almost two months.
Analysts said capesize rates were helped by rising steel
production which encouraged mills and traders to chase cargoes,
boosting sentiment in a market hit hard by an economic slowdown
in top consumer China.
"Higher steel prices remain the driving force, and even
steel production increased slightly during the first 10 days of
September on speculation of higher demand," RS Platou Markets
analyst Frode Morkedal said.
Iron ore prices bounced back from near three-year lows
earlier this month after Beijing's approval of more than $150
billion in infrastructure projects raised hopes the plan would
resuscitate steel demand.
Shipments of raw material iron ore, used in steel-making,
account for about a third of seaborne volumes on the larger
capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key
factor for dry freight.
The Baltic Exchange's panamax index lost 9 points or
1.86 percent to 474 points. Average daily earnings for
panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to 70,000-tonne
cargoes of coal or grains, were down $70 to $3,763.
Panamax rates have fallen more than 71 percent this year.
Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for
some time and is widely expected to weigh on dry bulk freight
rates in the coming months.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertilisers, has fallen by almost 60 percent this year.
