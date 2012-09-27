Sept 27 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell for the fourth straight day on Thursday amid
record weak rates for small panamax vessels.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, fell 8 points or 1.06 percent to 744 points.
The panamax index fell 1.9 percent to 418 points, with
average daily earnings down $63 to $3,336, the lowest recorded
since 1998. Panamaxes typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne
cargos of coal or grains.
The Baltic's capesize index fell 1 point to 1,548
points. Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
down $82 at $7,210.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
Baoshan Iron & Steel Co (Baosteel), China's
biggest listed steelmaker, said it has suspended production at a
loss-making plant in Shanghai, in a sign of the intense pressure
on the sector as steel prices trade near three-year lows.
"While we have heard of sporadic other production cuts, the
Baosteel announcement shows that even the biggest mills are
under pressure," Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth
said in a note.
"We find the cuts underline our view that there is little
near-term upside to the dry bulk market and even if restocking
should occur it will not be enough to lift rates."
Average daily earnings for handysize ships were down $43 at
$6,937, while those of supramax ships were down $80 at $8,742.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore, editing by William
Hardy)