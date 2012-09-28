Sept 28 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose on higher capesize activity.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, rose 22 points or 2.95 percent to 766 points.
The Baltic's capesize index rose 73 points to 1,621
points. Average daily earnings for the vessels, which usually
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
up 11.5 percent or $829 to $8,039, the highest in over eight
months.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
Prices of the iron ore steadied on Friday in limited
activity as China winds down ahead of a week-long holiday next
week.
Shanghai steel futures edged up, tracking other commodities
and equities amid optimism over economic reforms unveiled by
debt-hit Spain and for China to take more steps to boost its
slowing economy.
"With Golden Week upcoming in China next week, the market is
likely to remain relatively quiet," Arctic Securities analyst
Erik Nikolai Stavseth said in a note.
"Some of the activity seen in the market over the past two
weeks have been traders moving ahead of the holidays and have
contributed to higher fixture levels," he said.
The panamax index rose 7 points to 425 points after
having fallen for five straight days, with average daily
earnings for the vessels, which typically transport
60,000-70,000 tonne cargos of coal or grains, up $53 to $3,389.
Average daily earnings for handysize ships were down $44 to
$6,893, while those of supramax ships were down $66 to $8,676.
The overall index has fallen 1.03 percent since last week,
and 55.92 percent so far this year.
(Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Alison
Birrane)