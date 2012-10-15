Oct 15 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose on Monday on strong rates for capsizes and
panamaxes.
Demand for iron ore has been pushing capesize rates high
since last week.
The overall index, which reflects daily freight market
prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, rose 1.62 percent to 941 points.
The Baltic's capesize index rose 2.4 percent to
1,960 points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually
transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
up $482 at $11,556.
"Steel mills in China remain cautious as end-user demand
remains muted while the rapid price increase for iron ore seen
the last week has left some mills on the sideline with
expectations of lower prices," RS Platou Markets said in a note.
"Reason to be cautious is that the recent strength has been
on the back of inventory building, and not a fundamental
recovery."
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
The panamax index rose 1.61 percent to 885 points,
with average daily earnings up $118 at $7,055.
Panamaxes typically transport 60,000-70,000-tonne cargoes of
coal or grain.
Increasing thermal coal fixtures and grain shipments had
strengthened panamax rates, analysts said.
Average daily earnings for handysize ships were up $3 at
$6,533, while those of supramax ships were down $78 at $8,032.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; editing by James
Jukwey)