Oct 18 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell on Thursday, snapping a 13-day rising streak
as rates for capesize and panamax ships fell.
The overall index, which reflects daily freight market
prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, fell 1 percent to 989 points.
The Baltic's capesize index fell 1.25 percent to
2,135 points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually
transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
down $233 at $13,430.
After a strong run, rates for capesize vessels fell on a
drop in iron ore demand.
Increase in iron ore prices are a potential risk for reduced
iron demand from China, Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai
Stavseth said in a note.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
The panamax index fell 1 percent, with average daily
earnings down $72 at $7,142.
Panamaxes typically transport 60,000-70,000-tonne cargoes of
coal or grain.
Rates for panamax ships stalled in the Atlantic with fewer
cargoes coming out of the U.S. Gulf, RS Platou Markets said in
its note.
Average daily earnings for handysize ships were up $15 at
$6,541, while those of supramax ships were down $59 at $7,738.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by David
Cowell)