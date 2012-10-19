Oct 19 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose on Friday, as iron ore demand in top consumer
China propped up capesize rates.
The overall index, which reflects daily freight market
prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, rose 2.12 percent to 1,010 points.
The Baltic's capesize index rose 3.84 percent to
2,217 points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually
transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
up $950 at $14,380.
"Expectations in the market are for steady (capesize) rates
throughout this quarter before a steep drop into 2013, possibly
reflecting the inevitable end of restocking," RS Platou Markets
said its note.
Spot iron ore prices steadied on Friday, but may end the
week with modest gains that could stretch to next week, when
buyers resume purchases on expectations that Chinese steel mills
will keep up strong production.
Price offers for imported iron ore cargoes in top consumer
China were little changed, although quotes for Brazilian
material rose by a dollar per tonne, according to Beijing-based
consultancy Umetal.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
The panamax index fell 1.79 percent, with average
daily earnings down $122 at $7,020.
Panamaxes typically transport 60,000-70,000-tonne cargoes of
coal or grain.
There were fewer enquiries for panamax ships and a slowdown
in the U.S. Gulf exports hurt panamax rates, analysts said.
Average daily earnings for handysize ships were up $14
at$6,555, while those of supramax ships were down $86 at $7,652.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; editing by James
Jukwey)