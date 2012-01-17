* Main index falls through 1,000 point level
* Capesize market hit by slow trade
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Jan 17 The Baltic Exchange's main
sea freight index, which tracks rates to ship dry
commodities, fell to its lowest in nearly three years on Tuesday
as weak cargo demand, worsening economic prospects and a vessel
glut weighed on sentiment.
The shipping sector in coming months is expected to face a
supply glut and economic gloom, including concerns over the
outlook for Chinese demand for raw materials, which will
pressure earnings.
The overall index fell 39 points or 3.85 percent to 974
points falling below the crucial 1,000 point level and at its
lowest since Jan. 22, 2009. It has dropped over 40 percent since
the start of the year.
"All dry bulk segments remain under pressure with freight
rates nearing the 2008-09 crisis lows, weighed by dismal demand
and a swelling fleet," said Frode Morkedal with RS Platou
Markets.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight. Weather
disruptions in Australia and Brazil last week have hit cargo
activity in recent days.
"(Brazilian miner) Vale's seasonal decline in output
continues to pressure the Atlantic market. Further, weather
issues in Brazil and Western Australia caused the shutdown of
ports and constrained fixing volumes," said Deutsche Bank
analyst Justin Yagerman.
"Lower steel output in China and a decline in European
imports have also limited demand as the iron ore supply remains
weak."
Global miner Rio Tinto reported on Tuesday
near-flat production growth of iron ore for the fourth quarter,
weaker than some market expectations amid concerns that Chinese
demand is softening.
China's economy expanded at its weakest pace in 2-1/2 years
in the latest quarter, with the sagging real estate and export
sectors heralding a sharper slowdown in coming months and fresh
pro-growth measures from the government.
"As the effects of change in monetary policies and
successive easing have a long development period, near term end
user demand weakness would likely persist with any meaningful
and sustained recovery in demand likely to occur gradually in
2H11," RS Platou Markets' Morkedal said.
Capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes
such as iron ore and coal, had driven a rally late last year,
helped by firmer coal and iron ore exports from Australia after
earlier weather disruptions there and in Brazil as well as a
pick-up in Japanese coal imports. A build-up of port congestion
also provided support.
The Baltic's capesize index fell 2.97 percent on
Tuesday, with average daily earnings sliding to their lowest
since May 20 last year.
"We think the market is unlikely to rebound near-term as
Chinese New Year hangs over the capesize segment and iron ore
buying activity remains subdued," said Arctic Securities analyst
Erik Nikolai Stavseth.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities including iron ore, coal and grain, has remained
erratic and is down over 25 percent from the same period last
year.
The Baltic's panamax index fell 3.73 percent.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport
60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, reached $9,257.
Growing ship supply, which is outpacing commodity demand, is
set to cap dry bulk freight rate gains in the coming months,
with economic uncertainty, a financing squeeze and a slowdown in
China adding to headwinds.
(Editing by Anthony Barker)