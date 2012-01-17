* Main index falls through 1,000 point level

* Capesize market hit by slow trade

By Jonathan Saul

LONDON, Jan 17 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates to ship dry commodities, fell to its lowest in nearly three years on Tuesday as weak cargo demand, worsening economic prospects and a vessel glut weighed on sentiment.

The shipping sector in coming months is expected to face a supply glut and economic gloom, including concerns over the outlook for Chinese demand for raw materials, which will pressure earnings.

The overall index fell 39 points or 3.85 percent to 974 points falling below the crucial 1,000 point level and at its lowest since Jan. 22, 2009. It has dropped over 40 percent since the start of the year.

"All dry bulk segments remain under pressure with freight rates nearing the 2008-09 crisis lows, weighed by dismal demand and a swelling fleet," said Frode Morkedal with RS Platou Markets.

Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight. Weather disruptions in Australia and Brazil last week have hit cargo activity in recent days.

"(Brazilian miner) Vale's seasonal decline in output continues to pressure the Atlantic market. Further, weather issues in Brazil and Western Australia caused the shutdown of ports and constrained fixing volumes," said Deutsche Bank analyst Justin Yagerman.

"Lower steel output in China and a decline in European imports have also limited demand as the iron ore supply remains weak."

Global miner Rio Tinto reported on Tuesday near-flat production growth of iron ore for the fourth quarter, weaker than some market expectations amid concerns that Chinese demand is softening.

China's economy expanded at its weakest pace in 2-1/2 years in the latest quarter, with the sagging real estate and export sectors heralding a sharper slowdown in coming months and fresh pro-growth measures from the government.

"As the effects of change in monetary policies and successive easing have a long development period, near term end user demand weakness would likely persist with any meaningful and sustained recovery in demand likely to occur gradually in 2H11," RS Platou Markets' Morkedal said.

Capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, had driven a rally late last year, helped by firmer coal and iron ore exports from Australia after earlier weather disruptions there and in Brazil as well as a pick-up in Japanese coal imports. A build-up of port congestion also provided support.

The Baltic's capesize index fell 2.97 percent on Tuesday, with average daily earnings sliding to their lowest since May 20 last year.

"We think the market is unlikely to rebound near-term as Chinese New Year hangs over the capesize segment and iron ore buying activity remains subdued," said Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth.

The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities including iron ore, coal and grain, has remained erratic and is down over 25 percent from the same period last year.

The Baltic's panamax index fell 3.73 percent. Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, reached $9,257.

Growing ship supply, which is outpacing commodity demand, is set to cap dry bulk freight rate gains in the coming months, with economic uncertainty, a financing squeeze and a slowdown in China adding to headwinds. (Editing by Anthony Barker)