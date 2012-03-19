March 19 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index - which tracks rates to ship dry commodities -
rose on Monday, helped by higher rates for supramax and panamax
vessels.
The overall index that reflects the daily freight market
prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels rose 5 points or 0.57 percent to 879 points,
its highest in two months.
The Baltic's panamax index rose 1.96 percent, with
average daily earnings for panamaxes up at $7,927.
"Panamaxes are still seeing rates climb on the back of an
active Pacific and a much improved Atlantic basin," George
Lazaridis of Intermodal Shipbrokers Co said.
However, earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport
60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have dropped
39 percent this year.
Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were
up at $7,781 and $10,072, respectively.
"On top of grain season in the Atlantic, supramax rates are
benefiting from strong activity in the Pacific for coal, iron
ore out of India, and nickel ore," Natasha Boyden of Cantor
Fitzgerald said in a note.
Average daily earnings of capesizes, which usually transport
150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $204
at $5,188, pressured by cautious outlook for Chinese demand.
Construction activity in top-consumer China is resuming
after winter, but without big projects in the pipeline, demand
may not spike enough to greatly boost demand for steel and
steel's raw material, iron ore.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
"A minor surge in iron ore exports out of India, which
displaces capesize demand because it is primarily a supramax
trade, and still constrained volumes in the other major
exporting hubs of Brazil and Australia, continued to weigh on
demand for the bigger ships," RS Platou Markets analyst Frode
Mørkedal said.
"Combined with reports of Chinese buyers being lured by
relatively cheaper low grade Indian iron ore, flattish steel
prices and continued pressure on steel margins, the outlook for
Capesizes remains negative near term."
However, capesize activity is expected to improve in the
Atlantic as a cyclone that disrupted shipping operations at
Australia's Port Hedland, the region's largest iron ore
terminal, weakened as it moved inland on Sunday.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, grain, coal and fertilisers, is
down more than 49 percent this year.
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)