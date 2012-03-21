By Soma Das March 21 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, rose for the 20th straight day on Wednesday as demand in the Atlantic basin pushed up rates of smaller vessels. The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, rose 12 points or 1.36 percent to 896 points. "The overall dry bulk market has continued to improve slowly, feeding off a much improving Atlantic basin," George Lazaridis of Intermodal Shipbrokers Co said. The Baltic's panamax index gained 1.1 percent to 1,015 points, with average daily earnings rising to $8,125, helped by demand for coal, grain and minor bulk cargoes. Panamaxes usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains. Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were up at $8,043 and $10,526, respectively, as more cargoes entered the Atlantic market and Pacific activity remained steady. Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth said, however, that rates for smaller vessels are likely to slip in the near term. "We see the potential for some downside to these (panamax, supramax and handysize) segments should the trucking strike in Argentina play into the supply of grain for exports," Stavseth said. A strike by Argentine truckers has disrupted the flow of grain to the country's main ports since Monday after union leaders failed to reach a deal with the government. The Baltic's capesize index dropped 0.85 percent to 1,404 points due to muted demand for iron ore from top consumer China. Earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, have fallen more than 82 percent this year. Lazaridis said he expected an overall downward trend in capesize rates over the next couple of months as Chinese stockpiles of iron ore remained at fairly high levels and production remained sluggish. Stavseth said, however, he expected rates to pick up in the near term after Australia lifted its iron ore export forecast, betting on Chinese demand. "We see the expansion of Australian and Brazilian iron ore projects, combined with continued solid demand from China, as the key driver for the dry bulk market," Stavseth said. Australia raised its forecast for iron ore exports by nearly 3 percent to 473 million tonnes and also sounded a bullish note on the outlook for shipments in the longer term. Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for some time now and is expected to cap dry bulk freight rate gains in the coming months. "We continue to believe the oversupply of tonnage across the dry bulk market will likely keep rates under pressure (albeit likely with volatility) over the near-to-intermediate-term," Wells Fargo analyst Michael Webber said in a note. The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser is down about 48 percent this year. (editing by Jane Baird)