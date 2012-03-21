By Soma Das
March 21 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose for the 20th straight day on Wednesday as
demand in the Atlantic basin pushed up rates of smaller vessels.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, rose 12 points or 1.36 percent to 896 points.
"The overall dry bulk market has continued to improve
slowly, feeding off a much improving Atlantic basin," George
Lazaridis of Intermodal Shipbrokers Co said.
The Baltic's panamax index gained 1.1 percent to
1,015 points, with average daily earnings rising to $8,125,
helped by demand for coal, grain and minor bulk cargoes.
Panamaxes usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes
of coal or grains.
Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were
up at $8,043 and $10,526, respectively, as more cargoes entered
the Atlantic market and Pacific activity remained steady.
Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth said,
however, that rates for smaller vessels are likely to slip in
the near term.
"We see the potential for some downside to these (panamax,
supramax and handysize) segments should the trucking strike in
Argentina play into the supply of grain for exports," Stavseth
said.
A strike by Argentine truckers has disrupted the flow of
grain to the country's main ports since Monday after union
leaders failed to reach a deal with the government.
The Baltic's capesize index dropped 0.85 percent to
1,404 points due to muted demand for iron ore from top consumer
China.
Earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000
tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, have fallen more than
82 percent this year.
Lazaridis said he expected an overall downward trend in
capesize rates over the next couple of months as Chinese
stockpiles of iron ore remained at fairly high levels and
production remained sluggish.
Stavseth said, however, he expected rates to pick up in the
near term after Australia lifted its iron ore export forecast,
betting on Chinese demand.
"We see the expansion of Australian and Brazilian iron ore
projects, combined with continued solid demand from China, as
the key driver for the dry bulk market," Stavseth said.
Australia raised its forecast for iron ore exports by nearly
3 percent to 473 million tonnes and also sounded a bullish note
on the outlook for shipments in the longer term.
Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for
some time now and is expected to cap dry bulk freight rate gains
in the coming months.
"We continue to believe the oversupply of tonnage across the
dry bulk market will likely keep rates under pressure (albeit
likely with volatility) over the near-to-intermediate-term,"
Wells Fargo analyst Michael Webber said in a note.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser
is down about 48 percent this year.
