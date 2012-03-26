March 26 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates to ship dry commodities, rose
on Monday despite continued weakness in capesize rates.
The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, rose 4 points or 0.44 percent to 912 points.
Capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes,
saw average daily earnings hitting a fresh three-year low at
$4,428. Earnings are down 84 percent this year.
"The long walk uphill does not appear to be over for Capes
as we are now at the lowest level since November 2008," Arctic
Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth said.
Stavseth expects capesize rates to improve slowly with help
from firming iron ore and steel prices due to higher
construction activity in China in the upcoming warmer season.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
"We do see an improvement in the capesize market going
forward and note that both iron ore and steel in China have
shown improvements lately, albeit slower than what we had
anticipated," Stavseth said.
Chinese steel mills ramped up production on expectations of
higher demand from builders, keeping demand for iron ore
healthy, after its stockpiles fell 1 percent to 98.44 million
tonnes at the end of last week.
The main index, based on daily freight market prices for
capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels is down about 48 percent this year.
The Baltic's panamax index remained flat, with daily
earnings for panamaxes at $8,294.
Panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne
cargoes of coal or grains, have suffered a 37 percent drop in
earnings this year.
Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were
up at $8,461 and $10,949, respectively.
(Editing by James Jukwey)