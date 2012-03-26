March 26 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates to ship dry commodities, rose on Monday despite continued weakness in capesize rates.

The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser, rose 4 points or 0.44 percent to 912 points.

Capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes, saw average daily earnings hitting a fresh three-year low at $4,428. Earnings are down 84 percent this year.

"The long walk uphill does not appear to be over for Capes as we are now at the lowest level since November 2008," Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth said.

Stavseth expects capesize rates to improve slowly with help from firming iron ore and steel prices due to higher construction activity in China in the upcoming warmer season.

Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight.

"We do see an improvement in the capesize market going forward and note that both iron ore and steel in China have shown improvements lately, albeit slower than what we had anticipated," Stavseth said.

Chinese steel mills ramped up production on expectations of higher demand from builders, keeping demand for iron ore healthy, after its stockpiles fell 1 percent to 98.44 million tonnes at the end of last week.

The main index, based on daily freight market prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels is down about 48 percent this year.

The Baltic's panamax index remained flat, with daily earnings for panamaxes at $8,294.

Panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have suffered a 37 percent drop in earnings this year.

Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were up at $8,461 and $10,949, respectively. (Editing by James Jukwey)