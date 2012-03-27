March 27 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose on Tuesday as rates for smaller vessels
remained firm.
The main index that reflects the daily freight market rates
for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels rose 5 points or 0.55 percent to 917 points.
The Baltic's capesize index was flat, with the
average daily earnings for capesizes at $4,473.
Wells Fargo analyst Michael Webber said capesize iron ore
fixtures have increased recently but the oversupply of tonnage
is sufficient to absorb the higher demand.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
Capesize rates should find support from the fact that
Chinese steel rebar futures were at its two-months high on
Tuesday, coupled with falling domestic inventories of iron ore,
the raw material for steel.
"We believe the disconnect is largely due to an oversupplied
tonnage list and Chinese buyers living off inventories," RS
Platou Markets analyst Herman Hildan said.
Earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000
tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, are down about 84
percent this year.
"The gain in steel prices in China as of late combined with
destocking of steel inventories will at some point lead to capes
moving out of the shadows," Arctic Securities analyst Erik
Nikolai Stavseth said.
The Baltic's panamax index fell marginally by 0.1
percent, with daily earnings for panamaxes at $8,283.
Panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne
cargoes of coal or grains, have suffered a 37 percent drop in
earnings this year.
Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were
up at $8,544 and $11,035, respectively.
"The supramax segment is looking increasingly better as the
Indian government has approved iron ore exports to Japanese and
South Korean steel mills," Stavseth said.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser
is down about 48 percent this year.
(Editing by Anthony Barker)