April 4 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates to ship dry commodities, fell
on Wednesday, as rates for smaller vessels slid further,
offseting the uptick in capesize rates.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, fell 5 points or 0.54 percent to 926 points.
Ship supply is outpacing commodity demand, capping gains for
dry bulk freight rates, with economic uncertainty and talk of
slowdown in top commodity consumer China adding to headwinds.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels is down about 46 percent this year.
The Baltic's panamax index declined 0.57 percent,
with average daily earnings for panamaxes dropping to $8,337,
due to muted demand in Pacific basins.
"With little activity in the Pacific basin and the Easter
holidays approaching fast, the market continued to move
sideways," broker ICAP Shipping said in a note.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually
transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have
fallen more than 36 percent this year.
Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were
down at $8,377 and $10,092, respectively.
The Baltic's capesize index climbed 1.3 percent, to
1,475 points.
"The capesize market appears to be slightly more active
lately with more fixtures and a generally upbeat tone in the
physical market," Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai
Stavseth said.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, rose
to $5,852.
"Fixture activity is light today, with only one capesize
vessel fixed for spot loading," Omar Nokta, managing director
with Dahlman Rose & Co said on Wednesday.
(Repoting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)