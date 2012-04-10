By Koustav Samanta
April 10 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, was little changed on Tuesday as sluggish activity
for smaller vessels offset an uptick in capesize rates.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertilizer, was steady at 928 points. The index has fallen more
than 46 percent this year.
"With current rates below cash breakeven and reports of
cash-strapped owners exploring lay-up of tonnage, we expect
rates to gradually recover from dismal first-quarter '12 levels,
supported by return of Chinese demand as we enter the peak
season in the second half of 2012, although rates will overall
still stay weak," RS Platou Markets analyst Frode Morkedal said.
Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for
sometime now and is widely expected to cap dry bulk freight rate
gains in the coming months.
"On the demand side, we expect to witness a continuation in
the recent slump in growth this year for dry bulk commodities.
There is little indication of a forward drive for iron ore and
coal demand, despite the positive forecasts for Chinese GDP
growth," George Lazaridis of Intermodal Shipbrokers Co said.
"At the same time grains and other minor bulk trades are not
in a position to cover the slack in growth, though they should
keep conditions in the Supras and Handies range at more
promising levels," Lazaridis added.
The Baltic's capesize index climbed 24 points or
1.59 percent to 1,531 points, boosted by a modest increase in
Atlantic activity.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
up at $6,423.
Spot iron ore prices in top consumer China mostly held
steady on Tuesday as buyers remained hesitant in picking up
cargoes amid a slow recovery in steel demand.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of sea-borne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a major factor for dry freight.
Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were
down at $8,209 and $9,790, respectively.
The Baltic's panamax index rose 4 points to 1,040
points, with average daily earnings up at $8,306.
"In the Pacific basin, panamaxes voyages from the
USWC/Canada and Supramax voyages from Indonesia continue to keep
a floor on rates in the region," Deutsche Bank analyst Justin
Yagerman said in a note to clients dated April 9.
Earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to
70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have dropped about 37
percent this year.
(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore, editing by Jane
Baird)