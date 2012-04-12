By NR Sethuraman
April 11 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities rose on Thursday, as a spurt in grain activity
pushed rates higher for panamax vessels.
The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, rose 16 points or 1.69 percent to 960 points.
"The biggest move has been on the panamaxes, particularly
the rates for ships from the Atlantic to the Pacific. They are
benefiting from the increase in grain cargoes from South
America," said Peter Norfolk, research director at freight
broker FIS.
At this time of the year the Latin American grains tend to
account for the biggest volumes in the export season, said
Norfolk.
The Baltic's panamax index gained 38 points or 3.54
percent to 1,110 points, with average daily earnings for
panamaxes rising $304 to $8,874, rates not seen since January.
Panamaxes usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of
coal or grains.
The Baltic's capesize index rose 0.96 percent to
1,576 points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
up at $7,080.
The capesize rates were mainly driven mainly by higher
Chinese iron ore activity, analysts said.
Traders pushed spot iron ore prices to six-month highs in
anticipation of a brisk pickup in steel demand in China, with
Shanghai rebar futures hovering near three-month peaks on
Thursday.
"Overall the market appears to tighten in line with seasonal
higher activity, but the task to regain sustainable higher rates
above cash break-even remains an uphill battle, to say the
least," RS Platou Markets analyst Frode Morkedal said in a note
to clients.
Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for
quite sometime now and is widely expected to cap dry bulk
freight rate gains in the coming months.
"We still have big over supplied ships. Any sort of upward
movement in the rates is likely to be capped for the time
being," Peter Norfolk of FIS said.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)