July 13 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell on Friday as a slump in capesize activity
weighed on rates.
The overall index, which reflects the daily freight market
prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, lost 11 points or 0.98 percent to 1,110
points.
The capesize index was down 2.37 percent at 1,320
points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
down $402 at $6,070. Capesize rates have dropped about 24
percent this week.
"More ships have risen to the surface and a change in
sentiment has seen charterers once again take control of the
market and push rates back into the $6000s per tonne," broker
firm Braemar Seascope said in a note.
"A lack of coal enquiry and more hidden tonnage now coming
to the front of the market could see the soft sentiment continue
into next week."
The Baltic Exchange's panamax index rose 1.26
percent to 1,202 points, with average daily earnings for
panamaxes, which typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes
of coal or grains, up $118 at $9,584.
The Atlantic market has been firming up steadily over the
past seven days, Braemar Seascope said.
"Vessels open in the near term are attracting decent rates
close to mid/high $11,000 daily from charterers with owners
pushing for above $12,000 a day in order to commit their ships."
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen about 36 percent this year.
