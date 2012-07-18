By Koustav Samanta July 18 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, fell on Wednesday, as sluggish activity pulled down panamax and capesize vessel rates. The main index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser, fell 19 points or 1.74 percent to 1,074 points. "The persistent weakness in shipping costs suggests that underlying demand for commodities remains sluggish too," Capital Economics analyst Julian Jessop said in a note to clients. The Baltic's capesize index slipped 15 points, or 1.15 percent, to 1,286 points. Earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, have fallen about 80 percent so far this year. Price offers for imported spot iron ore cargoes in top buyer China fell on Wednesday after the benchmark rate hit its lowest since November, as a weak steel market thinned demand for the raw material. Shipments of iron ore, used to make steel, account for about a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight. The Baltic's panamax index dipped 8 points or 0.66 percent to 1,206 points. Panamaxes usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains. "We see fresh coal cargoes in the Atlantic but the list of available tonnage is again outnumbering the cargoes keeping the (panamax) market fairly flat," ship broker Fearnleys said in its weekly note. Average daily earnings for handysize ships were down $116 to $9,724, while those for supramax ships were down $229 to $12,960. Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for some time and is widely expected to weigh on dry bulk freight rates in the coming months. The overall index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, has fallen about 38 percent this year. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Barker)