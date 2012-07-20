July 20 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell on Friday as sluggish shipping activity in the
Atlantic and Pacific basins weighed on rates.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, dropped 16 points or 1.52 percent to 1,037 points.
The Baltic's panamax index lost 2.28 percent.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport
60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, reached $9,219.
"Not a huge amount of activity has been seen in the Pacific.
Rates are unexcitingly consistent," broker firm Braemar
Seascope said in a note.
The Atlantic basin remained stable with some fixing
activity keeping the panamax rates more or less unchanged, ICAP
Shipping said.
The average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships
fell to $9,519 and $12,459, respectively.
The Baltic's capesize index remained flat at 1,276
points. However, daily earnings for capesizes, which typically
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell
$41 to $5,342.
China, which buys around 60 percent of the world's iron
ore, saw its economy growing at its weakest pace in three years
in the second quarter, along with a seasonal lull in steel
demand during the summer months, curbing appetite for iron ore.
Shipments of iron ore, used to make steel, account for
around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes
vessels.
Analysts expect capesize rates to remain at this level
through next week with limited activity from mining majors
coupled with sparse trading in terms of coal cargoes.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser
is down about 40 percent this year.
(Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Barker)