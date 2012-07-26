By Koustav Samanta July 26 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, fell for the thirteenth straight time on Thursday, as sluggish activity continued to pull down panamax and capesize vessel rates. The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, fell 24 points or 2.44 percent to 958 points. The Baltic's panamax index dipped 30 points or 2.76 percent to 1,058 points. Earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have fallen about 36 percent so far this year. The Baltic's capesize index slipped 15 points or 1.21 percent to 1,224 points as activity softened in both the Pacific and the Atlantic. Capesizes typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal. "Demand continues for yet another week to lack the required momentum needded to allow any improvement in the capesize market. Both basins are showing limited interest and tonnage list have swollen considerably in both Australia and South America," said George Lazaridis, head of research with Greek shipbroker Intermodal. A persistent decline in steel prices this month in China, the world's largest steel producer and consumer, has eroded steel mill profits, and with little hope of any immediate recovery in demand, flagging prices are likely to continue to weigh on the price of iron ore, the key steelmaking raw material. Shipments of iron ore account for about a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight. Average daily earnings for handysize ships were down $192 to $8,943, while those for supramax ships were down $354 to $11,491. "The Atlantic market (for handysize) continued its downward trend from last week with what appears to be a summer lull across the board," ship broker Fearnleys said in its weekly note. Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for some time and is widely expected to weigh on dry bulk freight rates in the coming months. The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser, has fallen about 45 percent this year. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore, editing by William Hardy)