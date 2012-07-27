July 27 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates to ship dry commodities, fell
on Friday as the market continued to struggle with slower cargo
trade and mounting fleet growth.
The overall index fell 2.61 percent or 25 points to 933
points. The index fell for the fourteenth straight day and has
declined over 10 percent this week.
The Baltic's panamax index fell 2.55 percent to
1,031 points due to muted demand in both the Atlantic and
Pacific basins.
"The tone in the Pacific remains soft and rates continue to
slip little by little," the exchange said in a note clients.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually
transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, reached
$8,225, lows not seen since early July.
"Atlantic rates have come under very heavy pressure over the
past seven days, with little expectation that the market will
stabilize any time soon," broker firm Braemar Seascope said in a
note.
"An increasing number of charterers are pushing for ideas on
APS basis prior to discussions and owners who have been holding
out are starting to consider front-haul business as well in
search of better rates," Braemar said.
The Baltic's capesize index fell 1.23 percent with
average daily earnings falling to $4,740. Capesizes typically
haul 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal.
"Capesize rates have dropped significantly this week, with
little light at the end of the tunnel for the immediate future,"
Braemar said.
Analysts said the falling price of iron ore in recent days
seems to be the only hope for improvement in capesize rates in
the fourth quarter of the year.
Iron ore prices hit their lowest level in more than two and
a half years on Friday as China's slowing economy reduced global
demand growth.
Shipments of iron ore account for about a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
Rates for supramax vessels were down $314 at $11,177 and
those for handysizes were down $208 to $8,735.
Growing ship supply, which is outpacing commodity demand, is
set to cap dry bulk freight rate gains in the coming months,
with economic uncertainty and a slowdown in China adding to
headwinds.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, has fallen more than 46 percent this year.
(Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; editing by Keiron
Henderson)