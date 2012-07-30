July 30 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell on Monday for a fifteenth straight day on
waning demand for cargoes.
The overall index, which reflects daily freight market
prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, lost 18 points or 1.93 percent to 915 points.
The capesize index was down 0.74 percent at 1,200
points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
down $98 to $4,642.
"The dry bulk market remains in the doldrums as waning
demand for imported iron ore in China limits fixing activity,"
Arctic Securities said in its daily note.
However, China rebar futures hit their highest in more than
a week on Monday, after dropping for the previous three weeks,
while iron ore prices will find support as steelmakers stock up
on the key raw material following its 2-1/2 year low struck last
week.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
The Baltic Exchange's panamax index fell 2.04
percent to 1,010 points, with average daily earnings for
panamaxes, which typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes
of coal or grains, down $171 to $8,054.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen about 47 percent this year.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony
Barker)