Aug 2 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell on Thursday for an eighteenth straight session
as softer demand weighed on vessel rates.
The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, lost 17 points or 1.94 percent to 861 points.
The capesize index was down 0.25 percent at 1,178
points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually
transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
down $103 at $4,255.
A big drop in activity in the Pacific basin led to further
losses being noted on freight levels for capesize vessels, Greek
broker Intermodal said in its weekly report.
"It seems as though demand overall in the Far East is now
considerably softer and might remain this way as long as
stockpiles in China remain relatively high," Intermodal said.
Chinese steel futures extended losses on Thursday to near a
record low as a slowing economy in the world's top steel
producer and consumer crimped demand, with traders expecting
even lower prices in the next few weeks.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
The Baltic Exchange's panamax index fell 2.41
percent to 931 points, with average daily earnings for
panamaxes, which typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes
of coal or grains, down $189 at $7,423.
The segment which ships about 50-60 percent of coal cargoes
has also been suffering from lack of enquiries, analysts said.
"The Atlantic suffered the worst, as demand (for grain
cargoes) from East Coast of South America started to drain up,"
Intermodal said.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen more than 50 percent this year.
