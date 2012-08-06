Aug 6 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell on Monday as rates for smaller panamax vessels
remained pressured due to low activity.
The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, fell 1.06 percent to 843 points. The index has
fallen for 20 consecutive sessions.
The panamax index fell 2.20 percent to 890 points,
with average daily earnings for panamaxes, which typically
transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, down
$162 at $7,096.
"The Panamax market remains flat, sick, & nearly dead with
no inquiry to report. Fixtures have remained behind the scenes
and rates continue their weak trend," Mcquilling Partners said
in its market commentary.
The segment has been suffering from a low demand for coal
and a drain in grain cargoes from the east coast of South
America, analysts said.
Draught conditions in the United States are causing further
concerns about the country's grain harvest.
The capesize index was up 1.17 percent at 1,214
points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
up $71 at $4,417.
"The Chinese steel market has, despite dropping prices and
weak demand, kept production at high levels," Arctic Securities
said in a note on Monday.
More liquidity may boost demand for steel, but the
underlying situation for dry bulk remained weak as iron ore
stocks were still high and coal demand has been weak, it added.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore, editing by William
Hardy)