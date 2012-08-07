Aug 7 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, used to track rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell on Tuesday for the 21st straight day, on
falling panamax rates.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, dropped 7 points or 0.83 percent to 836 points.
Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for
some time and is widely expected to weigh on dry bulk freight
rates in the coming months.
The Baltic's panamax index dipped 2.47 percent to
868 points. Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which
typically transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or
grain, fell $175 to $6,921.
The average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships
fell to $7,843 and $10,103, respectively.
The Baltic Exchange's capesize index rose 23 points
to 1,237 points, a gain of 1.89 percent.
Average daily earnings of capes, which usually transport
150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, climbed to
$4,596.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
Meanwhile, analysts observed that falling iron ore and steel
prices forced steel producers to cut back production and reduce
raw material imports.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities including iron ore, coal and grain, has fallen about
52 percent this year.
(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore, editing by Jane Baird)