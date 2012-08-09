Aug 9 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, used to track rates for ships carrying dry commodities, fell further on Thursday for the 23rd straight day, due to very thin shipping activity. The main index, which reflects daily freight market prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, lost 22 points or 2.71 percent to reach 790 points, the lowest since March this year. "Low activity keeps its toll on dry markets," Frode Morkedal, analyst at RS Platou Markets, said in a note. The Baltic's capesize index dropped 1 percent to 1,192 points. The average daily earnings of capesizes, which usually transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell $143 to $4,067. Morkedal said that the main weakness for Capesize was seen in the Atlantic where round voyage rates fell 20 percent to $3,400 per day. Shipments of iron ore, a raw material used to manufacture steel, account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight. Spot iron ore prices fell to the lowest level in more than 2-1/2 years, weighed down by sluggish demand in top consumer China, which reported disappointing industrial output and lower inflation on Thursday. The Baltic Exchange's panamax index slid 2.02 percent or 17 points to 823 points. Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which typically transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grain, ended at $6,561, a drop of $137. The average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships fell to $7,762 and $9,472, respectively. Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand and is widely expected to weigh on dry bulk freight rates in the coming months. The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities including iron ore, coal and grain, has slipped almost 55 percent this year. (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Barker)