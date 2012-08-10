Aug 10 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, used to track rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell on Thursday for the 24th straight day, as
rates for panamax and capesize vessels continued to fall.
The main index, which reflects daily freight market prices
for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, fell 16 points or 2 percent to 774 points, the lowest
since March this year.
"Panamax and Supramax rates continued to decline on lower
Atlantic grain activity and oversupply of ships coming in from
the east," Frode Morkedal, analyst at RS Platou Markets, said in
a note.
The Baltic's capesize index dropped 2 percent to
1,169 points.
The average daily earnings of capesizes, which usually
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell
$215 to $3,852.
Shipments of iron ore, a raw material used to manufacture
steel, account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the
larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a
key factor for dry freight.
China's imports of iron ore fell for the fourth time in five
months as refineries and steel mills cut output due to
slackening demand as growth in the world's second-largest
economy sputtered.
The Baltic Exchange's panamax index slipped 1
percent or 9 points to 814 points. Average daily earnings for
panamaxes, which typically transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne
cargoes of coal or grain, fell $78 to $6,483.
The average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships
fell to $7,699 and $9,264, respectively.
Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand and
is widely expected to weigh on dry bulk freight rates in the
coming months.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities including iron ore, coal and grain, has slipped over
55 percent this year.
(Reporting by Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Alison
Birrane)